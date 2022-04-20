Metro & Crime

IGP to AIG, CPs: Provide maximum security in schools, colleges

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the review of police personnel and operational assets deployments to schools and colleges around the country, to ensure the protection of schools and colleges. The police boss however said boarding schools, tertiary institutions, and its campuses in areas prone to security breaches around the country should be seriously manned by security personnel. The Force Public Relations Officer (FPPO) CSP Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement yesterday said the IGP directive was issued at the management meeting of the Force Management Team at the IGP Conference Hall, Force Headquarters,   Abuja, on April 19, while reviewing the general security in the country including the security of schools and colleges as a result of some isolated incidences reported in some schools. Adejobi said the IGP equally directed all State Commissioners of Police, Tactical Commanders, as well as their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), to explore all available options and think outside the box to boost security in and around schools, colleges, and student-based communities. The IGP has equally directed detectives/operatives of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) and the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) to ensure sustained surveillance and intelligence gathering activities within various school environments while the Police Airwing has been directed to extend its aerial patrols to the six geo-political zones of the country. The Inspector-General of Police therefore assured that all hands will be on deck to ensure a safe environment for all pupils and students in the various schools and colleges of learning within the country. He, however, reiterated the commitment of his administration to diversifying resources towards sustainable security and safety of all and sundry in Nigeria.

 

Metro & Crime

Emmanuel bags Special Congressional Award from Abak Fed. Constituency

Posted on Author Reporter

…As Aniekan Umanah empowers constituents The people of Abak/Etim Ekpo and Ika Federal Constituency in Akwa Ibom State have confered a Special Congressional Award of “Piller of Good Governance and Sustainable Development” on Governor Udom Emmanuel. The award was conferred on the governor on Saturday during the Project Commissioning, Constituency Briefing/Empowerment Ceremony by the lawmaker […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo: Two killed, palace, houses destroyed over land dispute

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Two people were feared killed yesterday when violence erupted between Ude and Isinigbo communities in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State yesterday over a land dispute. Also, the palace of the traditional ruler of Ude, Oba Sunday Boboye, was razed while about 150 houses were destroyed. The crisis was said to have started […]
Metro & Crime

New Uyo airport terminal, others ready before December – Emmanuel

Posted on Author Reporter

The New Terminal Building; Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility (MRO), and taxi way, undergoing construction at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo will all be inaugurated this year. Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel disclosed this Friday, while inspecting the projects at the airport. The governor, who expressed satisfaction with the level of work […]

