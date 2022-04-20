IGP to AIG, CPs: Provide maximum security in schools, colleges

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the review of police personnel and operational assets deployments to schools and colleges around the country, to ensure the protection of schools and colleges. The police boss however said boarding schools, tertiary institutions, and its campuses in areas prone to security breaches around the country should be seriously manned by security personnel. The Force Public Relations Officer (FPPO) CSP Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement yesterday said the IGP directive was issued at the management meeting of the Force Management Team at the IGP Conference Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, on April 19, while reviewing the general security in the country including the security of schools and colleges as a result of some isolated incidences reported in some schools. Adejobi said the IGP equally directed all State Commissioners of Police, Tactical Commanders, as well as their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), to explore all available options and think outside the box to boost security in and around schools, colleges, and student-based communities. The IGP has equally directed detectives/operatives of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) and the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) to ensure sustained surveillance and intelligence gathering activities within various school environments while the Police Airwing has been directed to extend its aerial patrols to the six geo-political zones of the country. The Inspector-General of Police therefore assured that all hands will be on deck to ensure a safe environment for all pupils and students in the various schools and colleges of learning within the country. He, however, reiterated the commitment of his administration to diversifying resources towards sustainable security and safety of all and sundry in Nigeria.
