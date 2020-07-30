IGP to AIGs,CPs: Ensure maximun security during Sallah

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered Assistant Inspectors General as well as Commissioners of Police in charge of the 36 state commands and the Federal Capital Territory, to beef up security before, during and after the Eid-el Kabir celebration.

The police chief’s directive was conveyed in a statement, Thursday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba.

“As part of efforts to ensure a crime free Eid-el Kabir celebration in the country, the Inspector-General of Police…has directed the Commissioners of Police in all the states of the federation and the FCT as well as their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police in the 17 Zonal Commands to intensify confidence building patrols in all nooks and crannies of the country particularly on major highways and around critical national infrastructure,” Mba said.

He noted that: “The IGP, while assuring Nigerians of adequate security, congratulates the Muslim faithful in the country as they join other Muslims across the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival.

“In addition, the IGP calls for voluntary compliance with the ban on all mass socio-religious gathering and other prevention orders directed at protecting the citizens and checking further spread of the COVID-19 virus in the country.

“He (Adamu) enjoins the citizens to cooperate with the Police, noting that the measures have become imperative due to the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic.”

