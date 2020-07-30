News

IGP to AIGs,CPs: Ensure maximun security during Sallah

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered Assistant Inspectors General as well as Commissioners of Police in charge of the 36 state commands and the Federal Capital Territory, to beef up security before, during and after the Eid-el Kabir celebration.
The police chief’s directive was conveyed in a statement, Thursday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba.
“As part of efforts to ensure a crime free Eid-el Kabir celebration in the country, the Inspector-General of Police…has directed the Commissioners of Police in all the states of the federation and the FCT as well as their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police in the 17 Zonal Commands to intensify confidence building patrols in all nooks and crannies of the country particularly on major highways and around critical national infrastructure,” Mba said.
He noted that: “The IGP, while assuring Nigerians of adequate security, congratulates the Muslim faithful in the country as they join other Muslims across the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival.
“In addition, the IGP calls for voluntary compliance with the ban on all mass socio-religious gathering and other prevention orders directed at protecting the citizens and checking further spread of the COVID-19 virus in the country.
“He (Adamu) enjoins the citizens to cooperate with the Police, noting that the measures have become imperative due to the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

US coronavirus deaths top 1,100 for third straight day

Posted on Author Reporter

  The United States on Thursday recorded more than 1,100 deaths from COVID-19, marking the third straight day the nation passed that grim milestone as the pandemic escalates in southern and western U.S. states. Fatalities nationwide were recorded at 1,118 on Thursday. Deaths were 1,135 on Wednesday and 1,141 on Tuesday. Even though deaths are […]
News

COVID-19: Australia’s Victoria has highest daily death toll

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australia’s second most populous state of Victoria said on Friday six people died from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest daily toll since the pandemic began. Three people in their 80s and three in their 90s died from the virus overnight, Premier Daniel Andrews told a media briefing in Melbourne. Victoria […]
News

Alleged misconduct: PSC dismisses 10 officers, demotes 8 others

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Police Service Commission (PSC), Monday, announced the dismissal of 10 senior officers from the Force over alleged cases of misconduct. The Commission also reduced the rank of eight others over related offences. Head, Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, who made the disclosure in a statement, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: