IGP To CPs: Conclude probes into electoral offences, send case files to INEC

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba has ordered Commissioners of Police in charge of states to swiftly conclude investigations into all cases of violations of the electoral laws. He also asked them to forward the case files to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for prosecution. In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi yesterday, the IGP said the investigations should cover all violations of the Electoral Act 2022 during the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Baba also ordered strategic police managers to meet with stakeholders ahead of Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly polls. The statement said: “In a bid to ensure all-inclusive election security management and accord Nigerians benefits/leverage of active participation, to achieve free, fair, and credible gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections, the IGP has tasked strategic police managers to engage stakeholders in their respective jurisdictions through town hall meetings and other viable avenues.

“The IGP has therefore urged well-meaning members of the public to collaborate with the police and other law enforcement agencies tasked with election security management, to ensure a hitch-free security architecture for all and sundry particularly the electorates, accredited observers, INEC officials and materials so that all citizens can exercise their franchise without molestation, harassment and security threats.”

