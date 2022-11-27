News

IGP To CPs: Engage critical stakeholders towards violence free polls

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered all Commissioners of Police in charge of State Police Commands “to promptly activate the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) so as to engage all stakeholders in evolving strategies for mitigating threats to the 2023 General Elections process within their various areas of responsibility”.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made the disclosure in a statement yesterday.

According to the statement: “The IGP notes that political violence, hate speech, threats, political intolerance, misinformation, and political extremism are all potential threats to our democracy and national security interests, and therefore urged all State Police Commissioners to work in synergy with other members of the ICCES to reduce occurrence and threats of violence to its barest minimum with swift prosecution of violators of extant electoral laws.

“The IGP has charged all Commissioners of Police in charge of State Commands to ensure adequate and strategic deployment of officers and assets, as well as coordinate, deploy, and supervise officers from other security agencies scheduled for election duty, in accordance with ICCES directives, to fortify all facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) within their respective areas of responsibility even as electoral materials are being relocated to such facilities, to ensure the safety and security of INEC personnel and materials before, during and after the 2023 General Elections and forestall attacks on INEC facilities.

“Similarly, the IGP has ordered a fresh distribution of gadgets, anti-riot gear, and personal protective equipment (PPE) for Police Officers across the federation in preparation for the 2023 General Election security management duty. The items include non-lethal weapons such as electro-shocks, rubber bullets, water cannons, tear gas, riot guns etc., for crowd control and to minimize casualty risk in eventual confrontations with subversive elements.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

