News

IGP to FCT Residents: No cause for alarm

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

…assures of improved security nationwide

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has assured of improved security across the country.

Specifically, the police chief assured of the readiness of the Force to provide maximum security cover over the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and its environs.

The assurance comes in the wake of worsening insecurity in the FCT, and other parts of the country, occasioned by terrorism, kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other disruptive activities.

Recall that the IGP had, last week, ordered massive deployment of additional police operatives and operational assets within the FCT and its environs, “to solidify the security and protection of lives and property of its residents, critical national assets and vulnerable facilities as well as road users plying routes in and around the FCT”.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police boss made the charge during the Force Management Team’s meeting at his office on Monday, August 1, while receiving general security updates on the nation.

“He has equally charged the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Operations, DIG Bala Zama Senchi, to supervise and manage the deployment to ensure maximum security in the FCT as well as surrounding states with a high risk of attacks resonating from the threats being speculated on the news, as the Force does not and will never handle any information with kid gloves”, the FPRO said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ebonyi: Declare me gov now, Rep Igariwey tells INEC

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship nominee, Hon. Iduma Onwe Igariwey has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare him governor. Igariwey, who was nominated alongside Fred Udogu as governor and deputy governor by the PDP in the aftermath of the sacking of […]
News

Buhari seeks Senate’s nod to reimburse states N148bn

Posted on Author Chukwu David

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the National Assembly to approve the reimbursement of N148.14 billion through the issuance of promissory notes to five state governments for federal road projects they executed. The request was contained in his letter to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, which was read on the floor of the apex […]
News

100 arrested as illegal miners invade Niger communities

Posted on Author Daniel Atori MINNA

Over 100 artisanal miners have been arrested by the joint security task force at illegal mining sites in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.   The Chairman of the council, Suleiman Chukuba, said, “Over 1,000 artisan miners have taken over about four communities in the local government with their operational sites at Shakwata and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica