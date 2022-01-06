News

IGP to instructors: Era of extorting recruits on training gone

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has warned directing staff of training colleges across the country against corrupt tendencies, insisting that the era of extorting recruits was gone for good. Consequently, the police chief directed the instructors to inculcate professionalism, confidence, knowledge as well as other virtues that will change the face of the Force.

The IGP, who gave the directive, yester-day, at a meeting with Commandants of Police Colleges, said: “Let me use this medium to remind you of this administration’s zero tolerance to acts of corruption or extortion of any form. “Accordingly, there must be no form of extortion of the recruits by the Directing, Drill Staff or any other staff of the Police Colleges. “Note that the Force Management Team has our ears on the ground and any form of infraction on this directive will be visited with severe sanction and appropriate disciplinary measures”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

#EndSARS: Lagos Panel gets three months extension on its tenure

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The tenure of the Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and other matters has again been extended for another three months. The Chairman of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi stated this while hearing petitions yesterday.   This means that the panel will now sit until October 19, a day […]
News

Kogi to host media leaders at NMMA 2021

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Kogi State is set to host this year’s edition of the annual recognition reward and celebration of the Nigerian media professionals and institutions by the Nigeria Media Merit Award Trust (NMMA). The four-day Grand Awards programme is scheduled for October 28 to 31, 2021, in Lokoja, the State capital. A statement signed by NMMA Deputy […]
News

JUST IN: PDP leaders storm NASS, protest Onochie’s nomination as INEC Commissioner

Posted on Author Reporter

  …say newly defected senators will lose their seats The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday stormed the National Assembly to protest against the nomination of the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, for appointment as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), representing Delta […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica