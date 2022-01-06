IGP to instructors: Era of extorting recruits on training gone

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has warned directing staff of training colleges across the country against corrupt tendencies, insisting that the era of extorting recruits was gone for good. Consequently, the police chief directed the instructors to inculcate professionalism, confidence, knowledge as well as other virtues that will change the face of the Force.

The IGP, who gave the directive, yester-day, at a meeting with Commandants of Police Colleges, said: “Let me use this medium to remind you of this administration’s zero tolerance to acts of corruption or extortion of any form. “Accordingly, there must be no form of extortion of the recruits by the Directing, Drill Staff or any other staff of the Police Colleges. “Note that the Force Management Team has our ears on the ground and any form of infraction on this directive will be visited with severe sanction and appropriate disciplinary measures”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...