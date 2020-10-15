IGP to officers: Don’t use force against protesters

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has warned officers and personnel across the country against the use of force on peaceful protesters.

Adamu’s warning came against the backdrop of ongoing demonstrations by #EndSARS protesters across some major cities in the country.

The protests have continued despite the disbandment of SARS by the IGP, and the assurances by the authorities to meet the protesters’ demands.

The police chief’s order was conveyed in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba.

“The IGP notes that citizens have fundamental rights of freedom of expression, assembly and movement which must always be upheld and protected by the police.

“The IGP, however, appeals to protesters to continually conduct themselves peacefully and guide their ranks against infiltration by criminal elements.

“The IGP stresses that the Force leadership has clearly heard the voice of the people and is irrevocably committed to doing everything within its powers to address the observed ills, punish any offending officers and promote a people-friendly police force,” Mba said.

Like this: Like Loading...