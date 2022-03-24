News

IGP to officers: Embarking on strike is mutinous

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has warned police officers in the country not embark on any strike action, saying that doing so would be tantamount to mutiny.

The rumoured strike action by police officers over their salary, according to the IGP, is unnecessary because steps are being taken to ensure immediate payment.

Baba, who spoke through the Deputy Inspector-General, DIG Johnson Kokumo, stated this in Akure, the Ondo State capital, during an interactive session with men of the command on Thursday.

Kokumo, who is in charge of South West Zone, admonished the policemen in the area not to allow those he described as faceless individuals to lure them into an action that is inimical to the profession.

He said: “There is a need to reach out to you all. When there is a plan and you are not aware, you cannot be blamed. So, I’m here to intimate you on the plans of the President and IGP for you.

“The President had announced a salary increase for police personnel and it is being processed, with computation already being made. There is a process it must take and there are a number of departments involved in the process. It will be done within the shortest possible time, and you shall smile soon.”

Kokumo also disclosed that efforts were being made to release the police from the contributory pension scheme.

Earlier, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Ene Okon, in charge of Zone 17, comprising Ekiti and Ondo states, assured that there were no plans by policemen attached to the zone to embark on the rumoured strike action.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo: Benin monarch warns politicians against turning Edo into war zone

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II, yesterday warned politicians in the state not to turn Edo State into a war zone. The monarch stated this in a statement signed by the Secretary of the Benin Traditionally Council (BTC), Frank Irabor against the backdrop of last Saturday’s bloody clash by supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party […]
News Top Stories

IBB @80: Nigeria’ll overcome challenges soon –Gen Abubakar

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

Former Nigeria Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, yesterday expressed optimism in the face of the current security challenges faced by the country, saying, “we will overcome all the myriad of challenges bedevilling the country soon.”   While speaking at former Head of State said this at the first Annual IBB leadership lecture presentation in […]
News

Freed sailors return to Turkey, narrate ordeal with Nigerian pirates

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fifteen Turkish sailors kidnapped by pirates last month in the Gulf of Guinea arrived back in Turkey on Sunday and the ship’s captain described how they faced death threats and were held in a forest during their three-week ordeal. The freed hostages were welcomed at Istanbul Airport by their families and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu after […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica