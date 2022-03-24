IGP to officers: Embarking on strike is mutinous

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has warned police officers in the country not embark on any strike action, saying that doing so would be tantamount to mutiny.

The rumoured strike action by police officers over their salary, according to the IGP, is unnecessary because steps are being taken to ensure immediate payment.

Baba, who spoke through the Deputy Inspector-General, DIG Johnson Kokumo, stated this in Akure, the Ondo State capital, during an interactive session with men of the command on Thursday.

Kokumo, who is in charge of South West Zone, admonished the policemen in the area not to allow those he described as faceless individuals to lure them into an action that is inimical to the profession.

He said: “There is a need to reach out to you all. When there is a plan and you are not aware, you cannot be blamed. So, I’m here to intimate you on the plans of the President and IGP for you.

“The President had announced a salary increase for police personnel and it is being processed, with computation already being made. There is a process it must take and there are a number of departments involved in the process. It will be done within the shortest possible time, and you shall smile soon.”

Kokumo also disclosed that efforts were being made to release the police from the contributory pension scheme.

Earlier, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Ene Okon, in charge of Zone 17, comprising Ekiti and Ondo states, assured that there were no plans by policemen attached to the zone to embark on the rumoured strike action.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...