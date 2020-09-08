News Top Stories

IGP to officers: You must be neutral during Edo, Ondo polls

Ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo states, the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has directed Commanders of the 79 Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadrons “to exhibit high-level professionalism, neutrality and embrace a citizen-friendly approach in policing.”

 

While the Edo governorship poll is slated for September 19, that of Ondo is scheduled to hold on October 10. The IGP gave the charge during a conference with the commanders, yesterday, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja. Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the meeting afforded the Force’s management the opportunity to review the security situation in the country.

 

The conference centred on the deployment of the PMF for the elections and general review of the current internal security threats in the country. “It availed the Force leadership the opportunity to further re-strategize on best approaches on mitigating security threats, particularly as contained in the Election Security Threat Assessment Reports.

 

“The IGP noted that the PMF, which has remained at the forefront of tactical operations in the country, is central to the operational plans of the Force towards a successful election in the two states.

“The IGP, who observed that the elections are coming on the heels of the just concluded PMF Commanders’ course held at Ende Hills, Nasarawa State, charged the officers to take advantage of the new insights and experiences drawn from the training to positively impact their leadership roles in the elections and beyond,” Mba said.

 

Adamu used the occasion to assure the residents of Edo and Ondo states of the preparedness of the Police, in conjunction with other security agencies and other critical stakeholders in the elections, to ensure the success of the forthcoming elections in the two states.

 

Meanwhile, the IGP has flagged-off the inclusion of retired personnel into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

