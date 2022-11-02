Metro & Crime

IGP To Osun CP: Probe Alleged Assault On Female Inspector

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has directed the Commissioner of Police in Osun State,  Olaleye Faleye, to investigate the alleged assault on Inspector Olorunsogo Bamidele by her superior, a Deputy Crime Officer (DCO) in Ode Omu.

In a video posted on a WhatsApp platform administered by the Force Headquarters (FHQ), the female police officer is seen with bruises on her hands, which she alleged, were inflicted on her by the officer she identified as Mr. Ajayi Matthew.

She alleged, among others: He started beating me, to the extent that he naked (sic) me. Look at my chest; my hands, everywhere injured. Mr. Ajayi Mathew”.

Asked by an unidentified person what could have necessitated the alleged assault, she claimed that it was a consequence of her refusal to fall for the overtures made by the said DCO.

 

Reporter

