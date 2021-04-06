IGP to policemen: Change strategy, be ruthless with IPOB

The newly retired Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu has charged men and officers of the Imo State Police Command to rise to the occasion, change their operational strategy and be ruthless to members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He gave the charge Tuesday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, when he came for an on-the-spot assessment of the level of damage inflicted on security facilities during the recent attack by some yet-to-be identified gunmen.

The former police chief’s charge follows his claim that Monday’s attack on the Imo Police Headquarter and the Owerri Correctional Services were masterminded by IPOB, ignoring denials by IPOB that it had nothing to do with the attacks.

Adamu suggested that the attack was cowardly saying: “If they had wanted to test your resolve, they wouldn’t have come in an ungodly hour.”

He added that for attacking police officers and other security agents as well as security facilities, the perpetrators will not get away with it.

