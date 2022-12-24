News

IGP to Policemen: Protect INEC offices against further attacks

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Akali Baba, yesterday urged police commands across the country to protect all INEC offices in the country against further attacks. He said some INEC offices have been attacked in the country and urged the police to rise to the occasion in stemming the tide. Addressing officers and men of Ebonyi State Police Command in Abakaliki after receiving the Grand Commander Ebonyi Hall Of Fame (GCEHF) award from Governor Dave Umahi, Baba, who said that policing democracy was a very herculean task, urged policemen to shun partisanship and provide level playing ground for all the politicians and voters in the 2023 general elections.

“There are some INEC offices that have been burnt. Make it your primary responsibility to protect INEC facilities, the facilities must be protected with your strength, with whatever arsenal you have and where it is necessary if it intends to relocate those offices to a safer place, you need to do that.

“In few months time, the 2023 general elections will be held. The police are at the forefront of maintaining law and order. There must be level playing ground for politicians to go their lawful business of campaigns and rallies and looking for votes. “The role of security agents in providing security is a very herculean task. I urge you to shun politics, avoid any primordial sentiment and ensure that you provide level playing ground for members of the public to exercise their franchise. Don’t involve yourself in anything that is not professional or ethical.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CERHD to stakeholders: Take proactive steps to prevent more loss of biodiversity

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,Yenagoa

In commemoration of this year’s World Environment Day, a non-governmental organistion, the Center for Environment, Human Rights and Development (CEHRD) has called on stakeholders at all levels to take practical steps to prevent further loss of biodiversity  in the country and restore degraded ecosystems. In a press statement issued at the weekend by the group […]
News

Idumota Mayhem: DPP recommends prosecution of Kunle Poly

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has recommended the prosecution of a chieftain of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Azeez Lawal, also known as ‘Kunle Poly’ for murder. He is to be tried at the Lagos State High Court for alleged accessory after the fact to murder alongside one, Adekanbi Wahab, […]
News Top Stories

DHQ: Boko Haram ‘governor’, ‘three-star commander’ surrender

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said six top Boko Haram commanders surrendered in the North East on July 13. The operations were conducted between June 30 and July 14. Among the surrendered terrorists were a ‘Wali’ (governor) and ‘Kaid’ (a three-star commander). Director of Defence Media Operations Major Gen. Benard Onyeuko made the disclosure at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica