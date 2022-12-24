IGP to Policemen: Protect INEC offices against further attacks

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Akali Baba, yesterday urged police commands across the country to protect all INEC offices in the country against further attacks. He said some INEC offices have been attacked in the country and urged the police to rise to the occasion in stemming the tide. Addressing officers and men of Ebonyi State Police Command in Abakaliki after receiving the Grand Commander Ebonyi Hall Of Fame (GCEHF) award from Governor Dave Umahi, Baba, who said that policing democracy was a very herculean task, urged policemen to shun partisanship and provide level playing ground for all the politicians and voters in the 2023 general elections.

“There are some INEC offices that have been burnt. Make it your primary responsibility to protect INEC facilities, the facilities must be protected with your strength, with whatever arsenal you have and where it is necessary if it intends to relocate those offices to a safer place, you need to do that.

“In few months time, the 2023 general elections will be held. The police are at the forefront of maintaining law and order. There must be level playing ground for politicians to go their lawful business of campaigns and rallies and looking for votes. “The role of security agents in providing security is a very herculean task. I urge you to shun politics, avoid any primordial sentiment and ensure that you provide level playing ground for members of the public to exercise their franchise. Don’t involve yourself in anything that is not professional or ethical.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...