IGP To Policemen: Protect INEC offices against further attacks

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, on Friday urged police commands across the country to protect all INEC offices in the country against attacks.

He said some INEC offices have been attacked in the country and urged the police to rise to the occasion and stem the tide.

Addressing officers and men of Ebonyi State Police Command in Abakaliki after receiving the Grand Commander Ebonyi Hall of Fame (GCEHF) award from Governor Dave Umahi, Baba, who opined that policing democracy was a very herculean task, urged policemen to shun partisanship and provide level playing ground for all politicians and voters in the 2023 general elections.

