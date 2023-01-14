IGP trains 79 Squadron Commanders for elections

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Akali Baba, “has commenced two-week fully residential refresher training for 79 Squadron Commanders of the Nigeria Police Mobile Force at the Mobile Force Training College in Ila-Orangun, Osun State from January 9 to 23, 2023.” Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made the disclosure in a statement on Friday, said that the exercise is in line with the police chief’s mandate on training and human capacity development.

“The training programme is geared at strengthening the operational efficiency of the Squadron Commanders and for more effective tactical deployment of their personnel to ensure a secured and hitch-free environment before, during, and after the 2023 General Elections to generally reduce crimes to their barest minimum in Nigeria.

“The IGP has charged officers and men of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), the punching arm of the Force, to effectively make use of the opportunities the training would offer them and improve on their crime control mechanisms and general safety strategies, especially towards having free, fair and credible 2023 general elections. “In the same vein, the IGP has met with representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) on Thursday 12th January, 2023, to discuss possible areas of partnership to strengthen the oversight and accountability mechanisms of the Nigeria Police Force including the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) and the Provost Department of the Force,” Olumuyiwa said.

