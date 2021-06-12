News Top Stories

IGP vows to deal ruthlessly with criminals

…as Abiodun donates equipment to police

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday vowed to ruthlessly deal with the criminals who are fermenting trouble across the country. Baba gave the pledge while taking delivery of security vehicles and equipment donated to the Nigeria Police by the Ogun State government.

The equipment donated included: Over 55 patrol prohicles, motorcycles, 200 bullet proofs, 20 helmets and communication equipment. Governor Dapo Abiodun handed over the equipment to the IGP at his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital. In his address, Baba noted that the equipment would upscale operations of the security agents in the fight against insecurity in the state.

He maintained that lawng to fear, but the security operatives would deal with the trouble makers ruthlessly. The IGP who branded Abiodun a “security conscious governor,” said the donation would go a long way in ensuring security of lives and property in the state. Abiodun also declared that his government would smoke outcriminals and prosecutethem to serve as deterrent to others. He said the government views criminality as an act of sabotage “against our collective responsibility.” Abiodun said “Let me reiterate, just like the IG said, having done all these, any criminal in Ogun State if don’t stop your criminal activities or intentions we will find you, we will smoke you out, we will arrest you and you will face the fullest extent of the law. Because it is an act of sabotage our collective responsibility.”

