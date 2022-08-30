News Top Stories

IGP warns against attacks on personnel

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, ABUJA

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has frowned at “the recent trend of assault on police officers and men in uniform, carrying out official and lawful duties in various locations across the nation”.

 

In the estimation of the police chief, attacks on police officers, who are uniformed agents of the state, are not only illegal, but constitute an affront on the rule of law.

 

A statement, yesterday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, warned that the Police will no longer tolerate any form of assault on its personnel on duty.

 

The warning comes few days after a video of a man effecting the arrest of an armed policeman, went viral on social media Adejobi said: “The IGP warned that attacks on police officers and men in the line of duty would no longer be tolerated under whatever guise, as the Force holds the lives of its personnel sacrosanct.

 

“Consequently, the IGP has directed all commands and formations to ensure that individuals who engage in the assault on police officers, irrespective of preceding factors, are made to face the full wrath of the law via swift prosecution in courts of competent jurisdiction.

 

“The IGP while reiterating the commitment of the Force to ensuring the protection of life and property, stressed the importance of according respect to the fundamental rights of police officers and other security officials to enable them to advance their sacred mandate of serving and protecting the citizens’ better and maintenance of law and order.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

News

Kaduna Train Terrorists release 90-year-old hostage, 3 others

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Threaten to marry off 21-year-old Christian lady The terrorists that kidnapped the Kaduna- Abuja train passengers on Friday released their oldest victim, 90-year-old Halimatu Atta. Mallama Atta was released alongside her daughter and two other passengers; an Islamic cleric, Mohammed Sani Abdulmaji, aka M.S Ustaz and Alhaji Modin Modi Bodinga, an indigene of Sokoto State. […]
News

Five new deaths as Nigeria records 1,074 fresh COVID-19 infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria opened 2021 on a high COVID-19 count, as for the third consecutive day, more than 1,000 new positive samples were recorded on Friday. The new cases, which were confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), were recorded in 14 states and the federal capital territory in the country’s COVID-19 update for […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s rice production drops by N75.1bn in1 year

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Plans by the Federal Government to achieve self-sufficiency in rice production may not be realistic in 2022, following the sharp drop in local production by 315,000 metric tonnes with a value of N75.1 billion ($159.7 million). Nigeria still depends on smuggled rice from neighbouring country, Benin, to meet local consumption despite the assurance by the […]

