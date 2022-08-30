IGP warns against attacks on personnel

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has frowned at “the recent trend of assault on police officers and men in uniform, carrying out official and lawful duties in various locations across the nation”.

In the estimation of the police chief, attacks on police officers, who are uniformed agents of the state, are not only illegal, but constitute an affront on the rule of law.

A statement, yesterday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, warned that the Police will no longer tolerate any form of assault on its personnel on duty.

The warning comes few days after a video of a man effecting the arrest of an armed policeman, went viral on social media Adejobi said: “The IGP warned that attacks on police officers and men in the line of duty would no longer be tolerated under whatever guise, as the Force holds the lives of its personnel sacrosanct.

“Consequently, the IGP has directed all commands and formations to ensure that individuals who engage in the assault on police officers, irrespective of preceding factors, are made to face the full wrath of the law via swift prosecution in courts of competent jurisdiction.

“The IGP while reiterating the commitment of the Force to ensuring the protection of life and property, stressed the importance of according respect to the fundamental rights of police officers and other security officials to enable them to advance their sacred mandate of serving and protecting the citizens’ better and maintenance of law and order.”

