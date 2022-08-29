IGP warns against attacks on personnel

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has frowned at “the recent trend of assault on police officers and men in uniform, carrying out official and lawful duties in various locations across the nation”.

In the estimation of the police chief, attacks on police officers, who are uniformed agents of the state, are not only illegal, but constitute an affront on the rule of law.

A statement, Monday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, warned that the Police will no longer tolerate any form of assault on its personnel on duty.

The warning comes few days after a video of a man effecting the arrest of an armed policeman, went viral on social media

“The IGP warned that attacks on police officers and men in the line of duty would no longer be tolerated under whatever guise, as the Force holds the lives of its personnel sacrosanct,” the FPRO said.

