IGP warns personnel against strike

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has warned officers and personnel of the Force against contemplating strike, saying such action was not only disruptive, but mutinous.

The police chief’s position came against the backdrop of New Telegraph’s exclusive report of plans by police officers to embark on an unprecedented strike action with effect from March 26. Among other things, the aggrieved personnel are planning to protest alleged poor welfare and inadequate

equipment for the execution of their internal security mandate. But, the IG has reminded those planning to “disrupt” policing activities of dire consequences, saying the Force remained a regimented organisation, with laid down avenues for aggrieved personnel to ventilate their grievances.

In a statement by the Acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police boss said the move had the potential to bring the lead agency in internal security to disrepute.

“The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to news making the rounds on social media allegingthatsomemembersof the Force will be embarking on a strike action with effect from March 26, 2022,” Adejobi said

According to him: “The Nigeria Police Force wishes to state unequivocally that the allegedpublication is fake andamischievous attemptby unscrupulous individuals to bring the Force to disrepute, misinformthegeneralpublic and heat up the polity.

“It is pertinent to restate that the Nigeria Police Force is a regimented and disciplined organisationwithlaid downrulesandguidelinesfor addressing grievances and in no circumstance is a strike action one of such means.

“The men and women of the Nigeria Police Force are fully aware that a strike action or other deliberate disruption of law enforcement services by any security organisation is mutinous and the personnel of the Force would not degenerate at any point to that level of disloyalty and indiscipline, as policing services are paramount and essential in the maintenance of orderliness and peace in the nation”.

On efforts made to enhance the welfare of personnel, the Force’s spokesperson stated thus: “It is pertinent to emphasize that the IGP is accelerating efforts to ensure the full implementation of the increment of salaries and allowances proposed by the President and approved by the Federal Executive Council.

“It is important to accentuate that it was the President’s initiative without any demand from the Police to direct the process of increasing salaries and allowances.

The Federal Government is therefore fully committed to the implementation of the new salary package.”

He explained that: “Since that approval, the Salaries and Wages Commission has issuedanimplementationcircular, the Honourable Minister of Police Affairs and the IGP have been working with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to ensure the stoppage of tax deductions as directed by the President and approved by the Federal Executive Council.

“Similarly, the Inspector- General of Police reiterates that police officers under his leadershiparewellmotivated with the ongoing reforms, es- pecially the provision of kits, accoutrements, bodyarmour, the cooperative society’s housing scheme, the renovation of training schools, upgrade of police training curriculum, procurement and deployment of technology to boost ICT-driven policing.

“The IGP equally assures thatthepolicearecommitted to discharging their duties to the nation as expected and renew their commitment to ensuring public safety, and the protection of lives and property of all and sundry.”

However, in spite of the tough stance taken by the police hierarchy towards a possible strike by its personnel, it shouldbe notedthatin July 2018 police officers posted to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, staged a protest.

The officers, deployed to help fight insurgency in the state, took over some streets in protest of the non-payment of their six months allowances. The officers, who barricadedamajorhighwayinthe city, shot into the air, causing commotion in the area.

