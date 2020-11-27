Top Stories

IGP: We’ll never allow any type of #EndSARS protest again

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, has said the force will never allow another type of #EndSARS protest again.
Speaking on Friday in Abuja when he met with Commissioners of Police, the IGP said the force is ready to face anyone who organises or participates in such protests across the country.
Adamu said the police officers protected demonstrators during the #EndSARS protest in October, but it later turned violent and led to loss of lives and properties.
“Remember, even our constitution does not accept violent protests, so, those people that are planning to come up with another protest, if they’ve planned it to be a violent one, they should re-think, otherwise, we have prepared to face them,” the IGP said.
“We will never allow this type of #EndSARS protests again. It was violent. Peaceful protest is allowed in our constitutions. When this process started peacefully, we provided security for them. We were moving with them to make sure they were not molested by any group of people and it was going on well until it turned violent.
“When it turned violent, they then attacked the people that were even giving them protection. So, we shall never allow any violent protest in this country again. When you talk of peaceful protests, yes, it is allowed but violent protests, never!
“We’re to protect this country from hoodlums. We’re to protect this country from violence, and we want every Nigerian to work with us, to prevent what had happened as aftermath of the end of SARS in terms of destruction of public properties, loss of lives, businesses of individuals were crippled, corporate institutions were destroyed.
“Well-meaning Nigerians should join hands with us so as to prevent recurrence of such. We have made a lot of arrests of those people that escaped from prisons. Some were even arrested in Kano and Kaduna. When they escaped, some of them went back to their business of robbery.”

