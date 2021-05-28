Metro & Crime Top Stories

IGP: We’re going after IPOB, ESN leaders, financiers

…‘killers of 100 Benue indigenes have been arrested’

Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, yesterday vowed to go after the financiers and leaders of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN). The number one policeman made this declaration during a briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team at the Presidential Villa. This statement came days after the Baba, according to some national dailies, while addressing the Police Mobile Force and Special Tactical Squad in Enugu State, after launching ‘Operation Restore Peace,’ allegedly urged the personnel to deal with IPOB/ESN members, promising to protect policemen who complied with his directives.

Many human rights activists have described Baba’s directives as a call for the extermination of the organisation’s members. Baba made the reference to the IPOB and ESN members after he was asked if the police would go after the financiers of the organisations in the South- East. He replied: “Yes! In any kind of coordinated, targeted and organised crime such as this, the leaders behind it can be within or outside the country. You cannot say these are the leaders and where they are operating from.

Some of them are known, but not within our region, (we need) to bring them to book. We have many in our custody and we are looking into their level of involvement with a view to arraign them. Then the issue of looking for others is continuing.” Baba, while expressing frustration at the slow pace of prosecution of suspects due to the nation’s justice system, said that some local sponsors of the IPOB and ESN had been nabbed by the police.

The IG seized the opportunity to reveal that the suspected killers of about 100 people in Benue State had been arrested and were presently awaiting prosecution. He explained that since the end of the #EndSARS protests, there had been a resurgence of insecurity in the form of either attack on police personnel or facilities, or even all law enforcement agencies, including the military in the South-East.

“Therefore, we decided to rejig the morale of our personnel which had been a little bit dampened since the #EndSARS came and went away. With the proscription of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS), we have been able to marshal up the courage of our personnel who have been involved in handling violent crimes and post them for anti-robbery patrols,” Baba said. The IG disclosed that he had been able to arrest 398 armed robbery suspects, 258 cultrelated offenders, 222 murder suspects, 202 suspected and 86 suspects involved in cases of kidnapping since he took over on April 7th.

Asked why many of those suspects being paraded to the media do not end up being prosecuted and jailed, Baba blamed the nation’s slow justice system for the seeming delay of justice delivery. He noted that the role of the police ends with arrest, investigations and arraignment of suspects in the court of law. The IG pointed out that the subsequent criminal judicial process was frustratingly slow and tedious.

He added: “This is what we do to ourselves. If you go to any of the French speaking countries, if I call you a thief, it is you that will prove that you’re not a thief. But here, if I call you a thief, it is I that will prove that you are a thief. So, in criminal justice there are many players. Today, there are celebrated cases that have been charged to court and they are there for years and they are undergoing processes. The policeman’s job ends in coming to give evidence, which is by producing witnesses and exhibits.” Speaking on parading of suspects before journalists, he said: “Doing such is to show the world our achievements. Blowing our own trumpet cannot be dismissed as a media trial.”

