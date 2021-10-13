News

IGP: We’re set to reorganise mobile police unit

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…says reports of misconduct worrisome

…charges operatives on professionalism during Anambra poll

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has hinted on plans to reorganise the Police Mobile Force (PMF) unit, with a view to “resituating it within its original concept”.

This is as the police chief expressed concerns over reports of professional misconduct by some operatives of the elite squad across the country.

Consequently, he warned Squadron Commanders against dereliction of duty, which he noted, will be seriously viewed.

The IGP gave the charge, Wednesday, at a strategic conference with senior officers, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Adamu further tasked operatives to be deployed during the November 6 Anambra Governorship election, to demonstrate a high level of professionalism before, during and after the exercise.

While pledging his readiness to leave the Force better equipped and trained, Baba said all hands must be on deck, to achieve set objectives.

“Let me re-emphasise that the repositioning of the PMF is one of my police leadership agenda.

“In this regard, the PMF under my leadership will, in due course, be reorganised, adequately equipped, trained and reoriented with the goal of resituating it within its original concept.

“Plans are also underway to issue more weaponry and operational vehicles for operational mobility and combat ability.”

On the Anambra poll, he stated thus: “As you are aware, the Anambra State Gubernatorial Election will be held on 6th of November, 2021. The election security action plan will, as usual, revolve around units of the Mobile Police Force. The import of this is that the task of securing our democratic values and guaranteeing a safe, secure and credible electoral process in Anambra State will rest squarely and majorly on some of you, the Squadron Commanders here seated and some of your Units.

“Most of your operatives will be deployed to deter subversive elements that are planning to threaten the process, while others will be deployed to secure personnel and materials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as other critical national infrastructure.”

