News

IGP: We’ve created special unit for tracking of vote buyers

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday revealed that an intelligence unit had been put in place to track and apprehend those, who chose to engage in vote buying and electoral offenders. Based on this, he said the Force, alongside other security agencies in the country, would deploy a total of 404,106 personnel for the conduct of the oncoming general elections.

Speaking at a briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Committee at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Baba said: “As part of efforts to address the menace of votes selling and buying, a special intelligence unit of the force has been constituted to clandestinely monitor the trend and work with EFCC, ICPC and INEC in identifying the network that may be involved in this illegality and apprehend them where possible. “In addition, the unique technical intelligence assets of the force are also being deployed towards identifying adverse elements that may be planning to disrupt the process.

Through this initiate, such elements will be identified real time, geo-located, isolated, arrested and brought to justice.” The police boss listed some threats against the conduct of the elections to include fuel scarcity and cash squeeze but assured that the situation with both will stabilize before the commencement of the exercise. “We are very sure the situation of cash and petrol will stabilize before the conduct of the election,” he stated. The Police boss also hinted that the force was on the trail of the self styled factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, who threatened to disrupt elections in the South East. Baba equally assured that all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure the conduct of the oncoming elections in the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Oyetola, Osun NASS Members, APC Leaders Shun Aregbesola’s Birthday Celebrations.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The ongoing political crisis within the Osun State Chapter of All Progressive Congress, APC was brought to the fore again on Saturday during the 64th Birthday of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior as political gladiators in the state were absent from the ceremony. As it was earlier speculated, the Governor of Osun State, […]
News

What else does Falana want?

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos based lawyer, Femi Falana lives in a cage. He has like the character, Malone, in Arthur Conan Doyle’s science fiction, The Lost World, who realising he had lost his fiancee to another man, gave up on trying to make meaning out of civilisation and chose to go back to the jungle. Like Malone, Falana, who […]
News Top Stories

Bauchi NNPP supporters defect to PDP after Kwankwaso’s visit

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Ba uchi

Barely a week after the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, visited Bauchi State thousands of the party’s supporters have defeated to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The leader of the defectors, Babayo Liman, said they decided to join the PDP because they believed that only the party’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica