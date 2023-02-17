IGP: We’ve created special unit for tracking of vote buyers

The Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday revealed that an intelligence unit had been put in place to track and apprehend those, who chose to engage in vote buying and electoral offenders. Based on this, he said the Force, alongside other security agencies in the country, would deploy a total of 404,106 personnel for the conduct of the oncoming general elections.

Speaking at a briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Committee at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Baba said: “As part of efforts to address the menace of votes selling and buying, a special intelligence unit of the force has been constituted to clandestinely monitor the trend and work with EFCC, ICPC and INEC in identifying the network that may be involved in this illegality and apprehend them where possible. “In addition, the unique technical intelligence assets of the force are also being deployed towards identifying adverse elements that may be planning to disrupt the process.

Through this initiate, such elements will be identified real time, geo-located, isolated, arrested and brought to justice.” The police boss listed some threats against the conduct of the elections to include fuel scarcity and cash squeeze but assured that the situation with both will stabilize before the commencement of the exercise. “We are very sure the situation of cash and petrol will stabilize before the conduct of the election,” he stated. The Police boss also hinted that the force was on the trail of the self styled factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, who threatened to disrupt elections in the South East. Baba equally assured that all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure the conduct of the oncoming elections in the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...