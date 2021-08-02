IGR: NASS to halt aviation agencies’ 25% remittance to FG

The National Assembly is looking at how it will navigate the pleas from agencies like Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and others to be allowed not to pay the required 25 per cent internally generated revenue (IGR) into Federal Government coffers.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Smart Adeyemi, stated that the remittance of 25 per cent of the agency’s IGR to the federation account would be in conflict with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Adeyemi made the disclosure on the sidelines of the just concluded aviation seminar held in Lagos. According to him: “We are looking at what can be done and that explains one of the issues why we have not passed the bills. But when we resume from our recess, we would take a final position on that and look at how we can strike a balance between the 1999 constitution and what the bill is seeking. But you know that in any situation where you have any law that is in conflict with the constitution, the constitution will take prominence. “I am a member of the Senate Committee on Constitutional reforms and we would be meeting soon and some of these issues are what we would be looking at. We would be considering how we can make the agencies more effective by either reducing or out-rightly asking them to use some of the funds that they generate.”

He equally stated that the aviation sector could be in a precarious situation if the country does not have enabling laws that would meet the standard of the modern day industry. He explained that as a result of that, six bills were currently pending in the National Assembly.

The bills, he noted, were those seeking the amendment of some of the regulations governing the industry. His words: “Aviation is not a sector that you leave for a year without looking at the enabling laws.

Over the years, aviation laws have not been revisited; so we have a situation where you have conflict between the standard of parties, when you talk about the standard of parties, you talk about the kind and sophistication of planes that we have now.

“They are all interwoven, so, if you don’t have enabling laws that would meet the standard of the modern day industry, then you will have the problem we are having now. However, the moment we get the six Bills passed into law, there would be a new approach to management and oversight.”

Over the years, the National Assembly, he noted, had not been very current with the issue of oversight but admitted that currently, he had carried out oversight visits about four times with a promise to visit the Murtala Muhammed Airport again and look at certain provisions in the budget to see which of them were being implemented.

He stated that this was necessary so that by the time the budget is brought in September, they would be speaking from a position of knowledge.

