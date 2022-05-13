IGR: Ogun seeks support of LGs

The Ogun State government has solicited local government’s support in its bid to shore up the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state towards achieving its revenue target for the year. The Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, made the call on Thursday at a meeting with the chairmen and representatives of the 20 councils, held in Abeokuta. Okubadejo, who said the monthly allocations from the Federal Government to the local governments were insufficient to meet its financial obligations, added that the Dapo Abiodun administration has always augmented the allocation every month. While underscoring the importance of Public-Private Partnership to the overall development of the state, Okubadejo admonished council administrators to desist from collecting unwholesome revenues from investors operating in their local government areas.
