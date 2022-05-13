News

IGR: Ogun seeks support of LGs

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Ogun State government has solicited local government’s support in its bid to shore up the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state towards achieving its revenue target for the year. The Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, made the call on Thursday at a meeting with the chairmen and representatives of the 20 councils, held in Abeokuta. Okubadejo, who said the monthly allocations from the Federal Government to the local governments were insufficient to meet its financial obligations, added that the Dapo Abiodun administration has always augmented the allocation every month. While underscoring the importance of Public-Private Partnership to the overall development of the state, Okubadejo admonished council administrators to desist from collecting unwholesome revenues from investors operating in their local government areas.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

‘Yahoo Yahoo’ govs backed Mai’s ‘coup’ against APC –Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has claimed his Yobe State counterpart Mai Mala Buni was backed by some “Yahoo Yahoogovernors” tosabotage the party. Buni was sacked as Chairman of APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) following his alleged plan to scuttle the ruling party’s National Convention scheduled for March 26. Niger State Governor […]
News

Obaseki emerges PDP’s consensus candidate

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

History was yesterday made in Benin, the Edo State capital, as Governor Godwin Obaseki secured a unanimous endorsement of three governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who publicly announced their stepping down for him. The aspirants, who included Barr. Kenneth Imasuagbon and Engr. Gideon Ikhine respectively had in their separate speeches declared their […]
News

Dispute over legal representation stalls hearing of HealthPlus founder’s suit

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Hearing of a suit filed before Justice Oluremi Oguntoyibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos by the founder of HealthPlus, Mrs. Bukky George, to challenge her removal as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the pharmaceutical company, stalled yesterday owing to dispute over legal representation for one of the respondents.   The respondents in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica