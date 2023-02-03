Igueben Train Kidnap: Edo govt, victims bicker over rescue, ransom payment

New dimension

When the new wave of kidnappingemanatedinNigeriaatthe dawn of the new millennium,it manifested asabductionof foreign employees working for themultinational oil companies in the Niger Delta region. These kidnaps then, were portrayed as a message to the Nigerian government and the international community over the region’s massive exploitation and marginalization. But,as days break, with our incapacity to unrevel security nuts,coupled with the quick money involved in ransom payment.The bourgeois kidnap business become a booming industrywhere billionsof nairaexchange handsannually, while hundredsof thousands of people(womenand childrennotexempted) gothroughagonizing experience, wheremany die at the process. ‘Progressively’,thescopeinkidnapping has grown geometrically from one man-stop to mass kidnap,which sometime involved multitudes as many as hundreds at a swoop.

Nightmare

So,when the dare devils came calling at thedoorof the NigerianRailwayCooperation (NRC) Igueben Sub-station in Iguben Local Government Area of Edo State ,siezing over 30 persons, including some workers of Nigerian Railway Cooperation (NRC) on January 7th,2023. It was obvious the abductees were in forserious trouble as a similar caseinKaduna hadseenthevictimsspendmonthsincustody of their captors without any meaningful efforts from the government of the day. TheEdo Commandof theNigerianPolice Force had on the Saturday,7th January,2023 announced that scores of travellers waiting to board a train from Igueben in Igueben Local Government Area of the state to Warri in Delta State, were kidnapped by suspected herdsmen. The Command, had in a press statement endorsed by its spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, stated that the incident happened at about 4.00pm on Saturday. According to the statement, the suspected herdsmen, whowerearmedwithAK47rifles, invadedthetrainstationandshotsporadically into the air before herding unspecified number of intending travellers into the bush. “This is to inform the gentlemen of the press that today, 7th of January, 2023 at about 1600hrs, unspecified number of herdsmen armed with AK 47 riffles attacked the train station at Igueben, Edo State and kidnapped unspecified number of passengers who were waiting to board the train to Warri. “The kidnappers who shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping some passengers left some persons with bullet wounds. The Area Commander Irrua, DPO Igueben Division, and men have visited the scene of crime with members of Edo State Security Network, local vigilante, and hunter with a view to protect the lives and property of the remaining passengers. “Bush Combing operations have commenced in order to rescue the victims and arrest the fleeing kidnappers. Further developmentwillbecommunicated”, thePPROstated.

Government ‘s efforts

TheEdoStateGovernment strategizing to rescue the victims of the 7th January kidnap held several security meetings The State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, briefing Journalists shortly after one of the security meeting at the train station, said, their target is to rescue everybody unhurt. “Some persons have been rescued and the number of abducted persons have reduced. Our target is to get everyone rescued unhurt. “I must use this opportunity to appreciate the Inspector General of Police,lGP;Chief of Army Staff, COAS and all the security agencies who have been very supportive with their logistics, especially the Edo State Commissioner of Police and the Commander,4th Brigade, Nigeria Army,who have relocated to the scene”. “After the review of our meeting, we have had some level of progress.However,the media must be careful by avoiding speculation in their reportage. The State Government has not received any call for payment of ransom. We should be careful of stories that will dampen the collaborative spirit and create more problems”. “Like I have earlier said, we will get everyone rescued.Edo will be too hot for any terroristtohaveabaseandwewillcontinuetowork hard to ensure they don’t have a base here”. “Security tactics are not revealed in public. A lot has happened in the last four days, using our security architecture and we’re making progress”. “I urge Igueben people to be calm, go about their normal business activities and be vigilant in reporting any suspected movements within the neighborhood”, Shaibu added.

Rescue operations

The rescue operations by a combined forces of the Army,Police,the Department of State Services (DSS) , Vigilantes and local hunters paid off, as two of the abductees were releasedinthefirstbatch,thesecondbatchsaw seven and the third, twelve persons, while the last had two workers of the Nigerian Railway Cooperation. But,the puzzle of their release was that each of the released abductees patted with #2million as against the statements from the Edo State Government and the Nigerian Police Force,Edo State Command which stated that the victims were released by the efforts of the government and joint forces and that no ransom was paid. The Edo State Governor,Mr Godwin Obaseki had on Sunday,15 January called a Press Briefing at the Police Cottage Hospital in Benin City, where the victims were receiving treatment and said the victims were freed by the special taskforce,and that no ransom waspaid. Healsoberatedtheauthoritiesof the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) for not providing enough security in their facilities after the Kaduna train kidnap last year. Obasekisaid:“WethankGod, wearegrateful that we have been able to secure the release of almost all the people who were kidnapped about a week ago from the Igueben train station in Edo state.

Obaseki’s strong words

“It has been a very grueling experience, something we never prayed for and we hope that it would not happen again. They tested the will of our security system that we have put in place and we are so glad that the system hasbeen resilient. In thelastone week, we have been able to be on the trail of the kidnappers, wecontainedthemtocertainareas, theycould not leave the area we contained them to and with all intelligence and the aerial support we got from the Airforce, from the Police, the drone support, the technology support we were able to track them and with the training of the Special Force we have and all the other membersof theteamweputtogether, wewere able to release 12 out of the fourteen still being held hostage unarmed. “We think it is something worth celebrating, we think we should thank and appreciate the members of our security forces the sacrificetheyputin, theendlessnights, thesleepless nights which they put into this must be commended. Today, which is the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, we have something to rejoice about, something to thank our security services for. We will continue to invest in the security system of the state, we will continue toencouragethecollaborationof oursecurity forces and we will make sure that we continue toinvestintherequisitetechnology and equipment to curb this sort of incidence” Charges NRC to investigate On NRC, the governor said: “I must also expressourdisappointmentattheauthorities of theNigerian RailwayCorporation, because after the Kaduna incident you would have expected that they will secure their facilities better, so for six men to have come into their facility to kidnap almost 30 people, I think it is something that has to be investigated. It doesn’tspeakwellof their preparednesstorun an efficient rail system in this country, and it doesn’t give confidence to Nigerians that they will be safe using that mode of transport. You cannot tell me in the facility like the Igueben station, you had only one policeman with one rifle guiding that facility particularly after what had happened in Kaduna, I believe if that agency know what they are doing, they must investigate what happened and ensure thatthissortof athingdoesnothappentoany other Nigerian anywhere in this country.” he said Obaseki,also has a word for the traditional institution. “We are watching and we are still consulting with the Commissioner of Police and the Service Chiefs, we have information that some traditional rulers in that area are not respecting government decision to make sure that grazing opportunities are not given to herders in their forests, I have instructed that those traditional rulers be investigated and anyone who is found to be harbouring people theyshouldnotharbourintheirdomains, will have questions to answerbecause forcommunities that have cooperated, we are not seeing this kind of incident. Speaking onhowthevictimswererescued, the Commissioner of Police Muhammed Dankwara said there were no casualties and that arrests have been of people believed to be syndicates to the kidnapping. “They were rescued in Ugboha and Udo forests. The security forces have been there for a week now and it was there they intercepted those people because from the intelligence gathered it was that they were roaming around that area so yesterday night, the security forces laid an ambush and in trying to move the people from one area to another, theyinterceptedthem. Fortheremainingtwo captives, we are making progress and we will make sure that they are released too. So far no casualty, they escaped but we have made arrests, we have people that are with us that are part of the syndicate that did this thing.”

We all paid ransoms – victims

Although, victims of the kidnap were at the Police Cottage Hospital , venue of the Press Briefing, Journalists were denied the opportunity to have one-on-one interactions with the victims. However, emerging reports later revealed that each of the victims that was freed paid ransom. One of the anonymous victims that was interviewed by a popular radio station in Benin City, have this to say. “Nobodyanywherewasrescued,everyone of those that were freed paid ransom. The security did not rescue anybody and that is why the release was in trenches, because those who fullfil the demand of the kidnappers were allowed to go,while those who did not meet up stay until the can fully meet their demand. “I was even surprised to hear that we are thanking the government for the rescue, nobodywasrescued, weallpaidransoms,” he said.

