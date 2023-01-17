Metro & Crime

Igueben Train Station Attack: Our ordeal in the hands of our captors -Rescued Victims

Some of the rescued victims of the Igueben Train Station attack in Edo State yesterday spoke about their ordeals in the hands of their captors, while commending the state government for ensuring their quick and safe return to their families.

The rescued victims, who spoke with journalists at the Police Cottage Hospital, where they were taken for tests and rehabilitation after the incident, noted that a combined team of security operatives led the operation.

Mr Christian Iyere, one of the kidnapped victims, commended the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government and all security agencies that collaborated to rescue them. “We appreciate the state government and all the security agencies who worked to ensure our rescue.

The eight days we spent in captivity was not easy.” While thanking the security team for their rescue, another victim, Aguele Beatrice, rescued along with 11 others said, “We were rescued by the security from the forest. The rescue operation was timely, as it saved our lives. It has also ensured that our families and loved ones are free from trauma.”

The Edo State Government had provided support to a joint security team in the state which comprises members of the Police, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), local hunters, the Edo State Security Network, among others, to intercept the kidnappers in the forest and rescue the victims.

Two of the abductees are still held hostage by fleeing abductors who escaped the raid of their camp by security operatives.

 

