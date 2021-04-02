News

Igwe Orizu tasks Nnewi youths on good behaviour

The traditional ruler of Nnewi, Igwe Kenneth Orizu III has called on youths of the community to eschew violence and antisocial activities. Speaking during the inauguration of the newly elected Executive Committee of Otolo-Nnewi Youth Forum, in Nnewi North Local Government Area Anambra State, the monarch said staying away from crime would engender continued development of the community and the state. Orizu, who decried the spate of insecurity, killings and abduction in the state and Nigeria in general, called on the newly elected youth forum to be good ambassadors of the community in particular and Anambra State in general.

“All these kidnappers, rapists, armed robbers, and people causing disharmony in the society are predominantly youths. But here in Nnewi, Anambra and Igbo land in general, we want our story to be different. “Let our kind of youth association not be such that will be used for political thuggery, armed robbery, kidnapping, and other vices.

Let ours be such that will make our society better. Let this youth forum be such that our country is proud of. “Nnewi is the home of industrious people. Therefore, you must train yourselves to be industrious. When you are industrious, you cannot go into crime. This is my advice for you. Let the new leadership of Otolo-Nnewi Youth Forum shine as a light unto others,” he said.

In his remarks after the inauguration, the newly elected president of the youth forum, Emeka Ofoma, who is also the special assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on community liaison, pledged his total commitment towards building an enviable youth association that Nnewi and Anambra State would be proud of.

