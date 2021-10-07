Iheanacho attacks journalist during Eagles’ training

What would have been a free for all between Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Brila FM journalist, Yinka Oyedele, was averted due to the maturity of the reporter after the Leicester City striker attacked him during the national team training at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Tuesday evening. According to report, the media were given access to talk to the players after their training with Oyedele one of the journalists present ready to take advantage of the moment by talking to the striker who clocked 25 at the weekend.

“The media was given permission to talk to players after training and when I approached Kelechi Iheanacho to talk after training, he decided to shove me aside as if he was shielding a player away, thereafter stretched his arm to push me away despite the session being an open one,” Oyedele said.

