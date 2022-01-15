IHEANACHO, AWONIYI CAPTURE LONG-TERM DREAM IN CAMEROON

Nine years after they combined to a devastating effect to land Nigeria the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup title, the pair of Kelechi Iheanacho and Taiwo Awoniyi are replicating that at the senior level with Sudan next in line to witness the essence of their telepathic partnership when they clash with the Super Eagles in their second group tie of the ongoing African Cup of Nations on Saturday (today). Although Iheanacho stole the show with his seven goals to emerge the Most Valuable Player of the tournament held in the United Arab Emirates nine years ago, Awoniyi had a fair share of the limelight with four goals to his credit as the duo went down as the most prolific attackline in the competition.

It is instructive to note that Awoniyi wouldn’t have enjoyed as much spotlight if the first choice striker and the team’s vice captain Isaac Success hadn’t suffered injury in their second game that effectively ruled him out of the tournament. Success was the focal point of that team; the former Watford forward had scored impressive seven goals in the CAF U-17 Championship same year to clinch the World Cup ticket and hit the target in both their first two matches he played in the UAE before the injury cut short his sojourn in the tournament.

However, Awoniyi grabbed the opportunity Success’ absence created with both hands and formed a devastating partnership with Iheanacho and they scored whopping 11 goals between them to win for Nigeria her fourth title at the U-17 level. Iheanacho, who join Manchester City after the tournament has since become a main stay in the senior national teamwith a degree of success at the club level but Awoniyi wasn’t that lucky.

His trajectory saw him joined Liverpool that loaned him out to several clubs; his instability at the club level invariably affected his chances of breaking into the Super Eagles setup. However, he got a look-in after a measure of stability and success at his new permanent club Union Berlin of Germany. Even at that, it is hard to imagine, some six months ago, that Awoniyi would be at AFCON let alone be the first choice ‘number 9’ but like it happened nine years ago, he’s leading the frontline in the biggest football tournament on the continent alongside his former partner.

He couldn’t have made the cut had Victor Osimhen, Odion Ighalo, Paul Onuachu and to an extent Emmanuel Dennis been available but like it happened nine years ago, he is not in Cameroon to make up the number but now the man with a mandate to score goals. Iheanacho and Awoniyi effectively reminded everyone of their exploits in the Middle East in 2013 with the level of synergy they exhibited in the 1-0 win over Egypt on Tuesday. It didn’t look as if they were playing together for the first time in the Eagles and the team will certainly benefit immensely if the coach retains that union.

The Leicester City ace is a different animal when he pairs a traditional out-and-out striker upfront and with the understanding he has struck with Awoniyi, teams will have to be wary of the Eagles. Iheanacho scored the only goal against the Pharaohs and it was gratifying to see Awoniyi race to a corner of the field to join his teammate in the celebration as the duo knelt down raising their two hands up looking into the sky reminiscent of their days in the juniour team. It was a dream come true for the strikers, according to Iheanacho. “We dreamt of leading the attack for Nigeria, nine years ago and it happened. It’s a nice way to start the tournament,” he said.

