Iheanacho closes in on Ighalo’s record

Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal in the FA Cup semifinal against Southampton on Sunday has put him two goals short of former Watford striker Odion Ighalo as an African who scored 17 goals in all FA Cup competitions in the 2015-16 campaign.

Iheanacho scored his 15th goal of the season as Leicester City defeated Southampton 1-0 in the FA Cup semifinal.

The 24-year-old forward separated the teams at the Wembley Stadium with his 55th-minute strike. Since his FA Cup debut in January 2016, Iheanacho has scored 14 goals in 19 games – more than any other player in the competition.

The second-half strike also made the Nigeria international the latest African star to score at Wembley in a FA Cup game after Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech scored Chelsea’s only goal against Manchester City on Saturday, and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang grabbed a brace in last season’s final against the Blues.

A month ago, Iheanacho broke Didier Drogba’s tally of 12 goals in the FA Cup and he became the highest-scoring African in the competition after his brace in Leicester City’s 3-1 triumph over Manchester United.

So far in his 31 appearances this season, the former Manchester City forward has scored eight goals in the Premier League, four FA Cup goals and four UEFA Europa League goals.

