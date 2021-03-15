Sports

Iheanacho fires Lesotho, Benin Republic warning

…scores hattrick in Leicester’s 5-0 rout of Sheffield

Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho may have sent panic into the camps of Nigeria’s opponents in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, Benin Republic and Lesotho, after he fired a hattrick in Leicester City’s 5-0 rout of Sheffield United in the English Premier League on Sunday.

 

The striker is one of the players called up for Eagles’ last round of matches in the qualifying series and Coach Gernot Rohr will be glad to see his ward showing incredible form with just five days to the game against Benin Republic in Port Novo.

 

Iheanacho, who had scored in the last two matches for Leicester, created his own record by hitting target in three consecutive games since he moved to England when he met Jamie Vardy’s cut-back to break the deadlock in the 39th minute.

 

Iheanacho got his second from Vardy’s excellent pass in the 69th minute, before the Nigeria forward’s powerful strike sealed his treble.

 

Iheanacho, bought from Manchester City for £25m in 2017, now has seven goals in his last eight games in all competitions following an impressive performance which demonstrated precisely why Leicester originally signed him.

 

The 24-year-old undeniably benefited from some magnificent passing moves behind him, but he worked hard for his team and was clinical and assured in his finishing when picked out by two perfectly weighted passes from Vardy.

Speakingafterhisheroics, Iheanachosaid heis over the moon to get three goals in a game. “I am over the moon, delighted, I have been waiting for this day to come, I am grateful to God, to my teammates and the manager for helping me to grow,” he said.

 

He was also pleased with his partnership with Jamie Vardy, who assisted him twice today.

