Iheanacho in for Leicester City’s Goal of the Season Award

Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, is set for Leicester City’s Goal of the Season award after being nominated alongside seven others by the club. According to a report on Leicester City’s twitter handle on Wednesday, Iheanacho will be up against the club’s highest goal scorer, Jamie Vardy and others like James Maddison, Ricardo Pereira, Ayoze Perez, Harvey Barnes, Ben Chilwell and Hamza Choudhury.

The former Manchester City striker’s strike against Brentford has been nominated for the award The Nigeria international’s strike helped the Foxes beat the Bees 1-0 in January’s FA Cup fourth round encounter at Griffin Park. The Super Eagles forward beat goalkeeper Luke Daniels from close range after controlling a cross from defender James Justin in the encounter’s fourth minute. Vardy boasts of three entries with his strike against Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Arsenal shortlisted, while Chilwell’s screamer against Watford at Vicarage Road will also compete for the prize.

Aside the Goal of the Season award, other categories are Supporters’ Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season. There will be no End of Season Dinner this season, due to coronavirus social distancing protocol in the UK. Voting by Leicester city club fans for all awards will close at 12pm on Friday July 24.

Like this: Like Loading...