Iheanacho makes EPL history with Chelsea goal

Kelechi Iheanacho is the first player in PL history to score on all seven days of the week in the same season.

He achieved the feat on Tuesday after scoring in Leicester City’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

However, Iheanacho’s goal after good pressure from Wilfred Ndidi was not enough for Leicester, who now need to score at least three goals against Tottenham Hotspur on the final day or hope for Liverpool to drop points if they are to finish in the top four and secure Champions League football next season.

The Foxes who were excellent on Saturday in their FA Cup victory over Chelsea, but were disappointing in this game.

Iheanacho’s introduction after 60 minutes, however, did make them look a better team and he gave them hope with a first-time strike, and also forced a save from Edouard Mendy.

Whatever happens now for Leicester, this is their second most successful season ever (behind the Premier League title-winning season of 2015-16) thanks to winning their first ever FA Cup.

If they do miss out on the top four, that victory will make it easier to take than last season’s collapse in the league that also saw them miss out.

But they will be highly frustrated, knowing a win at Stamford Bridge would have guaranteed their place in next season’s Champions League.

