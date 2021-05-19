Sports

Iheanacho makes EPL history with Chelsea goal

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Kelechi Iheanacho is the first player in PL history to score on all seven days of the week in the same season.
He achieved the feat on Tuesday after scoring in Leicester City’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
However, Iheanacho’s goal after good pressure from Wilfred Ndidi was not enough for Leicester, who now need to score at least three goals against Tottenham Hotspur on the final day or hope for Liverpool to drop points if they are to finish in the top four and secure Champions League football next season.
The Foxes who were excellent on Saturday in their FA Cup victory over Chelsea, but were disappointing in this game.
Iheanacho’s introduction after 60 minutes, however, did make them look a better team and he gave them hope with a first-time strike, and also forced a save from Edouard Mendy.
Whatever happens now for Leicester, this is their second most successful season ever (behind the Premier League title-winning season of 2015-16) thanks to winning their first ever FA Cup.
If they do miss out on the top four, that victory will make it easier to take than last season’s collapse in the league that also saw them miss out.
But they will be highly frustrated, knowing a win at Stamford Bridge would have guaranteed their place in next season’s Champions League.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Babangida to NFF: Where is FIFA money?

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…says disbursement should have commenced The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has again come under attacks after it failed to commence disbursement of relief packages it received from FIFA to clubs and players weeks after it confirmed the receipt of the largess from the world governing football body. President of the country’s players’ union, Tijjani Babangida, […]
Sports

Success in football management helped me to forget 1998 World Cup miss –Patrick Pascal

Posted on Author AJIBADE OLUSESAN

Super Eagles General Coordinator Patrick Pascal recently got a three-bedroom flat gift from the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu for being a member of the Dream Team that won a gold medal at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, USA. He told AJIBADE OLUSESAN in this interview that the gestures would propel younger generations to […]
Sports

We want to better 2019 performance – Iyaye

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, says Team Rivers ambition is to better last Festival’s performance. Speaking immediately after the Opening Ceremony, Iyaye who came to cheer the team to victory praised Edo State for a befitting opening ceremony. “First I want to commend the government of Edo State for a wonderful job, it […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica