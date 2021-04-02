Sports

Iheanacho named Premier League MVP for March

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Kelechi Iheanacho has been named Premier League Player of the Month for March.
The Nigerian international, the league’s inform striker,  scored seven times for Leicester City during the period.
With five of the goals coming in the league, he also scored a brace in the Foxes 3-1 FA Cup quarter finals defeat of Manchester United just before the international break.

Reporter

