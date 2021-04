Iheanacho named Premier League MVP for March

Having done the hard work in the preceding matches, the three English clubs can go into their final Europa League group matches on Thursday without pressure. Europa League matches air live and exclusive on StarTimes football channels. Matchday 6 kicks-off Thursday at 6:55 pm. Leicester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are already guaranteed a place […]

Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare, has described the death of Former Super Eagles defender, Ajibade Babalade, as a huge loss to not just his family, but the entire Nigerian Football fraternity. The Minister said he was shocked and saddened by the news of the demise of the former 3SC defender “I received […]

Nigeria’s Riidwan ” Scorpion ” Oyekola says he is ready for his Argentine opponent as they prepare for their World title fight on Sunday. Ridwan will at the Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort (Hospitality) Ltd, Ibadan meet Lucas Mathias Montesino in a 10-round fight for the vacant International WBF Super Featherweight title. Speaking […]

Kelechi Iheanacho has been named Premier League Player of the Month for March. The Nigerian international, the league’s inform striker, scored seven times for Leicester City during the period. With five of the goals coming in the league, he also scored a brace in the Foxes 3-1 FA Cup quarter finals defeat of Manchester United just before the international break.

