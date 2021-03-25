Sports

Iheanacho, Ndidi leave Eagles again – Oliseh

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Former Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh has praised the duo of Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi after their outstanding performances on Sunday that knocked Manchester United out of the FA Cup. Following an impressive past few weeks, striker Iheanacho produced a man of the match display as he scored twice and assisted another as the Foxes completely dominated Manchester United to win 3-1 at the King Power Stadium and reach their first FA Cup semifinals in 39 years.

On the other hand, Ndidi was also at his commanding best as he made light work of the trio of Fred, Pogba, and Donny van da Beek to help the Foxes reach their first Wembley appearance since winning the EPL back in 2016. Oliseh, who had a chance to coach Ndidi during his brief spell with the Super Eagles, further stated that both players have now shown that their abilities can lead Nigeria back to the pinnacle of club football. “Bravo for tonight; Kelechi and Ndidi are maybe on the way to bringing Nigeria back to top club football and this makes me proud,” Oliseh posted after the game.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Greenwood double as Man United put five past Bournemouth

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

M ason Greenwood scored twice in the Premier League for the first time as Manchester United came from behind to beat Bournemouth 5-2 and increase the Cherries’ relegation worries.     Greenwood, 18, equalised for the hosts after Junior Stanislas’ shock 15th-minute opener before scoring United’s fourth with a superb effort after half-time when he […]
Sports

Guardiola signs fresh two-year Man City deal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year deal that will see him remain as Manchester City manager until the summer of 2023. The 49-year-old has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and three League Cups since joining in 2016, reports the BBC. Guardiola told City’s website: “We have achieved a great deal together, scored goals, […]
Sports

FA charges Cavani over social media post

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has been charged by the Football Association (FA) over a social media post last month. The 33-year-old shared an Instagram story from a fan which featured a racially offensive term after United’s 3-2 win at Southampton. The post has since been deleted. United stressed the word was clearly used […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica