Iheanacho, Ndidi leave Eagles again – Oliseh

Former Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh has praised the duo of Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi after their outstanding performances on Sunday that knocked Manchester United out of the FA Cup. Following an impressive past few weeks, striker Iheanacho produced a man of the match display as he scored twice and assisted another as the Foxes completely dominated Manchester United to win 3-1 at the King Power Stadium and reach their first FA Cup semifinals in 39 years.

On the other hand, Ndidi was also at his commanding best as he made light work of the trio of Fred, Pogba, and Donny van da Beek to help the Foxes reach their first Wembley appearance since winning the EPL back in 2016. Oliseh, who had a chance to coach Ndidi during his brief spell with the Super Eagles, further stated that both players have now shown that their abilities can lead Nigeria back to the pinnacle of club football. “Bravo for tonight; Kelechi and Ndidi are maybe on the way to bringing Nigeria back to top club football and this makes me proud,” Oliseh posted after the game.

