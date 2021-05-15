Iheanacho, Ndidi make history as Leicester win first FA Cup

Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, have won their first FA Cup title with Leicester City.

The Foxes’ 52 years wait for an FA Cup title came to an end on Saturday after beating Chelsea 1-0 at the Wembley Stadium, London after Youri Tielemans produced one of the great cup final goals.

The Belgian settled a closely contested encounter with a spectacular right-foot drive that flew beyond Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga into the top corner from 25 yards in the 63rd minute.

It sent manager Brendan Rodgers down the touchline in celebration although Leicester City’s fans – inside Wembley as 21,000 supporters formed the biggest attendance since lockdown – had to survive a nerve-jangling closing phase before they could celebrate the win in their first final since 1969.

The Foxes were indebted to two crucial saves from keeper Kasper Schmeichel, who turned former Leicester defender Ben Chilwell’s header on to a post then produced an even better stop to turn Mason Mount’s powerful shot wide.

And in a final act of drama, Chilwell thought he had equalised in a last-minute goalmouth scramble before it was ruled out by the barest of margins following the intervention of VAR.

Leicester closed out the win to spark emotional scenes as those inside Wembley rejoiced in a landmark victory, reports the BBC.

RESULT

Chelsea 0 – 1 Leicester City

