Sports

Iheanacho on fire as Man City thrash Leicester

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, on Sunday justified his inclusion in Leicester City’s starting line up against English Premier League leaders, Manchester City, in a league match played on Boxing Day. Despite Leicester losing the cracker 6-3, the former Man City star was involved in all the three goals scored by his side after getting a rare start with Jamie Vardy sitting on the bench. The leaders raced to a 4-0 lead in the first half with goals from Kevin de Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling, things however changed after the interval as Iheanacho quickly turned things around with two assists and a goal to bring the game to 4-3.

The Foxes’ first goal was down to a slip by Oleksandr Zinchenko, allowing Maddison to dart clear, exchange passes with Iheanacho and slot home. Iheanacho set up their second goal too, this time sliding Lookman clear to fire past Ederson, before getting on the scoresheet himself to continue his side’s comeback.

Ederson did well to tip Maddison’s shot onto the bar but the rebound fell kindly for Iheanacho, who made no mistake from close range. That stunned everyone inside Etihad Stadium, including the travelling Leicester fans who had been chanting in jest about winning 5-4 when their first goal had gone in. Manchester City’s fumbling did not last long, however, with Laporte rising to nod home Mahrez’s corner five minutes later, and Sterling was in the right place to turn in a Ruben Dias knockdown before the end of a remarkable match.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Tuchel confirms Chelsea’s Kane interest

Posted on Author Reporter

  • Chelsea manager: ‘Any coach would like Kane in his team’ • Kane praises Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne as ‘striker’s dream’ Thomas Tuchel has signalled Chelsea’s interest in Harry Kane, admitting any manager in the world would jump at the chance to work with the Tottenham striker. Kane has been open about his desire […]
Sports

Adesanya retains belt in win over Vettori at UFC 263

Posted on Author Reporter

  Coming off his first career loss in a challenge to light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz, the UFC middleweight titleholder, Israel Adesanya returned to his division and put on a clinic in defeating Italy’s Marvin Vettori in the main event of Saturday night’s UFC 263. The judges’ scorecards at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., […]
Sports

My dream was to become a priest – Dennis

Posted on Author Adedeji Adeyanju

Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Watford FC of England attacker Emmanuel Dennis has said his dream while growing up was not to become a footballer but a church priest, BSNsports.com.ng can report. Watford’s most in-form player has been in the news recently with his amazing performance against premier league big boys. Dennis opened up on his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica