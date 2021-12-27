Iheanacho on fire as Man City thrash Leicester

Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, on Sunday justified his inclusion in Leicester City’s starting line up against English Premier League leaders, Manchester City, in a league match played on Boxing Day. Despite Leicester losing the cracker 6-3, the former Man City star was involved in all the three goals scored by his side after getting a rare start with Jamie Vardy sitting on the bench. The leaders raced to a 4-0 lead in the first half with goals from Kevin de Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling, things however changed after the interval as Iheanacho quickly turned things around with two assists and a goal to bring the game to 4-3.

The Foxes’ first goal was down to a slip by Oleksandr Zinchenko, allowing Maddison to dart clear, exchange passes with Iheanacho and slot home. Iheanacho set up their second goal too, this time sliding Lookman clear to fire past Ederson, before getting on the scoresheet himself to continue his side’s comeback.

Ederson did well to tip Maddison’s shot onto the bar but the rebound fell kindly for Iheanacho, who made no mistake from close range. That stunned everyone inside Etihad Stadium, including the travelling Leicester fans who had been chanting in jest about winning 5-4 when their first goal had gone in. Manchester City’s fumbling did not last long, however, with Laporte rising to nod home Mahrez’s corner five minutes later, and Sterling was in the right place to turn in a Ruben Dias knockdown before the end of a remarkable match.

