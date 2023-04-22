Sports

Iheanacho scores as Leicester ends winless run

Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, on Saturday helped his English Premier League side, Leicester City, stopped their winless run in a 2-1 comeback win against Wolves as they continue to battle for survival. Wolves had gone in front after 13 minutes when Youri Tielemens was caught in possession inside his own half, allowing Matheus Cunha to drive forward and finish from the edge of the box. The goal shook Leicester, who had started brightly, but they were offered a way back into the game when Jamie Vardy went around Jose Sa and was brought down by the Wolves goalkeeper.

Iheanacho coolly dispatched the penalty and Leicester regained the upper hand before half-time. Timothy Castagne’s goal 15 minutes from time secured the three points for the Foxes which lifts them out of the relegation zone on goal difference. It was a more even contest after the break but the home side always looked the more likely and found the decisive goal thanks to some nice interplay down the left to free Victor Kristiansen and the full-back’s cut-back was smartly finished by Castagne. Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves came close to an equaliser when Ruben Neves’ free-kick was tipped over the bar by Leicester keeper Daniel Iversen but the Foxes held on for a precious win. Leicester are up to 17th while Wolves stay 13th, six points clear of the drop zone.

