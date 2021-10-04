Sports

Iheanacho scores birthday goal, fires CAR warning

Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, on Sunday made it a birthday to remember as he scored a goal in Leicester City’s 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.

 

The former Manchester City’s front man, who clocked 25 on October 3, was on target in the 31st minute to give his team the lead with England striker, Jamie Vardy, making it 2-0 six minutes later to end the first half 2-0 in favour of Leicester.

 

The introduction of onetime Super Eagles invitee, Michael Olise, changed the game in the second half as he scored in less than 10 minutes of his introduction.

 

With Leicester City defending their slender lead, another substitute, Jeffrey Schlupp, made it 2-2 to the delight of the home supporters. All efforts from both sides to get the winning goal proved abortive as the game ended two goals apiece.

The goal by ‘Seniorman Kelz’, as Iheanacho is popularly called, made him the third Nigerian in Premier League history to score on his birthday, after Jay-Jay Okocha (Bolton) in 2004 and Obafemi Martins (Newcastle) in 2008.

 

Meanwhile, the striker will be teaming up with the Nigeria National team, the Super Eagles, for a double header World Cup qualifiers against Central Africa Republic.

 

The Super Eagles currently leading their group with six points after victory against Liberia and Cape Verde in their first two games in their group. It would be recalled that Iheanacho scored a brace against Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, although he missed out of the trip to play against Cape Verde.

 

The goal against Crystal Palace will serve as warning to CAR ahead of the World Cup qualifier with the Super Eagles playing the first leg at home on Thursday October 7, at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, with the second leg match in Douala, Cameroon (presently the ‘home’ of Central African Republic national teams) on Sunday, October 10.

