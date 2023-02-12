Iheanacho scores in Leicester’s 4-1 thrashing of Tottenham

Arsenal, Chelsea held, Wolves, Fulham win

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, continued his goal scoring form for his English Premier League side, Leicester City, as he scored a goal while also creating an assist in a 4-1 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspurs. The former Manchester City striker scored the third goal for the resurgent Foxes who had to come from behind to win a backto- back game. Spurs, with boss Antonio Conte back in the dugout following a gallbladder removal, had an ideal start when Rodrigo Bentancur diverted home Victor Kristiansen’s sliced finish. Leicester however netted twice in less than two and a half minutes to turn the game on its head.

First Nampalys Mendy scored only the second goal of his entire career when he crashed a firsttime screamer into the top corner from the edge of the box. Soon after, Wout Faes’ tackle on Harry Kane on halfway ricocheted into the path of Iheanacho, who squared for James Maddison to score. Spurs defender Eric Dier stood off Iheanacho, who stroked a shot into the bottom corner for a Leicester third before the break. Harvey Barnes had a goal disallowed by the video assistant referee for offside but Spurs failed to learn their lesson and the winger slotted in a fourth from James Maddison’s pass 10 minutes later. Substitute Leandro Trossard scored his first goal for Arsenal but the Premier League leaders missed the chance to move eight points clear at the top as Ivan Toney earned resilient Brentford a deserved point.

In the first game of the weekend, Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw at West Ham United as Joao Felix’s opener was cancelled out by ex- Blues defender Emerson Palmieri, leaving Graham Potter’s expensively assembled team still a long way from a top-four spot. At St. Mary’s, 10-man Wolves ramped up the pressure on Southampton manager Nathan Jones as they fought back to claim a dramatic victory over the Premier League’s bottom side. Willian’s superb first-half finish helped Fulham end their winless Premier League run and condemned Nottingham Forest to a first top-flight defeat in 2023. Second-half substitute Manor Solomon ended Forest’s hopes of salvaging a point with a clinical finish two minutes from time.

