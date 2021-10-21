Iheanacho shines in Leicester victory in Europa

Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, bagged two assists in Leicester City’s comeback win in the Europa League game away to Spartak Moscow on Wednesday. The English Premier League side was trailing 2-0 before Iheanacho created the first assist for the magnificent Patson Daka from Zambia, who scored four coollytaken goals as Leicester boosted their Europa League qualification hopes. Daka had a rare start in the game as he has been having limited opportunities to assert himself in the Foxes first team this season, he however demonstrated the clever movement and composure in front of goal that prompted them to part with £22m to sign him from Red Bull Salzburg last summer. Alexander Sobolev fired in the first via a deflection before former Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses set up Jordan Larsson to slot in the second.

