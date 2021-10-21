Sports

Iheanacho shines in Leicester victory in Europa

Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, bagged two assists in Leicester City’s comeback win in the Europa League game away to Spartak Moscow on Wednesday. The English Premier League side was trailing 2-0 before Iheanacho created the first assist for the magnificent Patson Daka from Zambia, who scored four coollytaken goals as Leicester boosted their Europa League qualification hopes. Daka had a rare start in the game as he has been having limited opportunities to assert himself in the Foxes first team this season, he however demonstrated the clever movement and composure in front of goal that prompted them to part with £22m to sign him from Red Bull Salzburg last summer. Alexander Sobolev fired in the first via a deflection before former Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses set up Jordan Larsson to slot in the second.

Norway: Falcons’ striker, Ajibade, shines as Avaldsnes pip Arna-Bjornar

The Super Falcons forward was a stand out against as her effort steered her side to a home win in their latest Norwegian game Rasheedat Ajibade netted the winner for Avaldsnes as they beat Ngozi Ebere’s Arna-Bjornar 1-0 in a Norwegian Toppserien encounter on Saturday.   The Nigeria international has settled in well with the national team, […]
Chinese firms donate COVID-19 kits to Badminton body

The Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) has received 4,000 face masks and 11 infrared thermometers from two Chinese groups- Beijing Zhonglian Zhongchen Commercial Service Center (BZZ) and Global-Hint Consulting Company Limited (GHCCL) – that have been in partnership with the Federation since 2018. The donation is to prepare the federation for the eventual return to […]
My game improved under Benitez, says Iwobi

Super Eagles and Everton’s Alex Iwobi is confident that his game has improved under new Toffees manager Rafael Benitez, who took over the club in July. Iwobi, 25, joined Everton from boyhood club Arsenal in 2019 but has failed to truly cement himself with a role or position in the club’s starting 11 since. Under […]

