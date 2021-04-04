Sports

Iheanacho signs contract extension deal with Leicester

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

In-form Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho has signed a new contract with Leicester that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2024.

 

Iheanacho has scored nine times in his last nine appearances in all competitions as Leicester cemented their grip on third place in the Premier League and reached the FA Cup semi-finals.

 

The 24-year-old, who arrived at Leicester from Manchester City in 2017, scored five goals in three Premier L e a g u e matches in March, e a r n i n g him the top-flight Player of the Month prize.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Guardiola blames injury for worst start to a season

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Pep Guardiola has made his worst ever start as a manager but says he is not complaining about the illnesses and injuries that have disrupted Manchester City’s start to the season.   City have now just taken eight points from their opening five matches following their 1-1 draw with West Ham in what is also […]
Sports

National Principals’ Cup attracts interest from sponsors

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…as registration begins for maiden edition   The proposed National Principals’ Cup football competition is attracting interest from many sponsors across the country as the developmental event gathers momentum.   It was learnt that reputable banks and multinationals have been calling the organisers on the modalities for the title sponsorship and other windows available in […]
Sports

FIFA bans CAF President, Ahmad, for five years

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Ahmad has been banned for five years by the world football ruling body, FIFA, for breaching various codes of ethics.   The 60-year-old, a vice-president of world governing body FIFA, has been found to have breached codes relating to duty of loyalty, offering and accepting gifts, abuse of position […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica