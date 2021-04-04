Iheanacho signs contract extension deal with Leicester

In-form Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho has signed a new contract with Leicester that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2024.

Iheanacho has scored nine times in his last nine appearances in all competitions as Leicester cemented their grip on third place in the Premier League and reached the FA Cup semi-finals.

The 24-year-old, who arrived at Leicester from Manchester City in 2017, scored five goals in three Premier L e a g u e matches in March, e a r n i n g him the top-flight Player of the Month prize.

