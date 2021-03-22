Sports

Iheanacho sinks Man United in FA Cup

Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, has sounded a note of warning to Nigeria’s opponents in the fast approaching Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after helping his club, Leicester City, to dump Manchester United from the English FA Cup.

 

The former Manchester City’s forward continue his new found form as he scored two goals in a game Leicester won 3-1. Iheanacho punished a howler from Fred and Harry Maguire to put Leicester ahead early on.

 

Under little pressure, Maguire played a risky pass to Fred, who panicked and played a short backpass to Dean Henderson -and Iheanacho pounced to round the goalkeeper and calmly finish.

 

Though Mason Greenwood levelled for United to send them into the break level, Youri Tielemans restored Leicester’s lead not long into the second half before Iheanacho once again punished poor defending to add his second, and Leicester’s third, late on.

