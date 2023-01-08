Sports

Iheanacho, the hero in Leicester FA Cup win

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, gives Leicester City’s coach, Brendan Rodgers, reason why he must return to the starting lineup for the team after scoring the only goal in Leicester City FA Cup triumph against Gillingham.

The former Manchester City forward returned to the starting line up and scored the only goal that qualified his team to the fourth round of the FA Cup. Meanwhile, the Nigerian could have grabbed an assist in the ninth minute, but Kasey McAteer’s final shot – after receiving the cross from the forward – was blocked.

 

Iheanacho came close to breaking the deadlock in the 44th minute, but his header from inside the box was blocked. Another chance came up a minute later, but the Super Eagle missed the target as he attempted to find the back of the net from the right side of the box.

 

Finally, Iheanacho put the Foxes ahead in the 56th minute when he successfully fired the ball into the left corner. Jamie Vardy spotted the Nigerian at the centre of the box, and the African star did well to score with his left-foot.

 

The former Manchester City forward – after receiving the ball from Youri Tielemans – would have grabbed a brace at the hour mark, but his effort was saved.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

England, Wales to meet in Wembley friendly on Oct. 8

Posted on Author Reporter

  England will play a friendly match against Wales at Wembley Stadium on Thursday October 8. It will be the first match for both sides since November 2019 and will take place during their Nations League campaigns. The Wembley game will be one of two additional international matches scheduled as part of triple headers in […]
Sports

Edo 2020 National Spor ts Festival: Edo contingent begins COVID-19 vaccination March 24

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu BENIN CITY

Edo State contingent for the National Sports Festival will today, Wednesday, March 24, begin coronavirus (COVID- 19) vaccination ahead of the opening ceremony on 2nd of April. Project Manager for Team Edo, Anehita Emeya, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, said the team is ready for the games and is set to make […]
Sports

India 2022: Flamingos zoom to semis after beating USA

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria reached the FIFAU17 Women’s World Cup semi finals for the first time when the Flamingos kept their nerves to defeat the United States of America 4-3 on penalties in a pulsating quarter-final in Navi Mumbai on Friday. It had been tagged a battle of David against Goliath and the Americans ratcheted up the pressure […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica