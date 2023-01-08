Iheanacho, the hero in Leicester FA Cup win

Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, gives Leicester City’s coach, Brendan Rodgers, reason why he must return to the starting lineup for the team after scoring the only goal in Leicester City FA Cup triumph against Gillingham.

The former Manchester City forward returned to the starting line up and scored the only goal that qualified his team to the fourth round of the FA Cup. Meanwhile, the Nigerian could have grabbed an assist in the ninth minute, but Kasey McAteer’s final shot – after receiving the cross from the forward – was blocked.

Iheanacho came close to breaking the deadlock in the 44th minute, but his header from inside the box was blocked. Another chance came up a minute later, but the Super Eagle missed the target as he attempted to find the back of the net from the right side of the box.

Finally, Iheanacho put the Foxes ahead in the 56th minute when he successfully fired the ball into the left corner. Jamie Vardy spotted the Nigerian at the centre of the box, and the African star did well to score with his left-foot.

The former Manchester City forward – after receiving the ball from Youri Tielemans – would have grabbed a brace at the hour mark, but his effort was saved.

