Iheanacho the villain as Leicester draw against Crystal Palace

Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, as the villian for Leicester City on Monday after losing a penalty in the team’s 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in an English Premier League game.

 

The former Manchester City star was given his second start of the season and had a glorious opportunity to put the former EPL champions the lead in the 19th minute of the game from the penalty spot.

The King Power Stadium outfit were awarded a penalty in the 19th minute of the encounter after James Tomkins brought down Luke Thomas in the box.

Iheanacho was given the opportunity to take the penalty but the Nigeria international missed the glorious chance, failing to fire his effort past goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

 

Leicester paid for the missed chance as Palace launched a powerful attack in the second half and broke the deadlock moments before the hour mark.
Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha scored the Eagles’ opener in the encounter with a fine finish.

 

The forward volleyed the ball into the back of the net past hapless goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel after receiving a timely assist from Andros Townsend.
With seven minutes to the end of the game, however, Harvey Barnes levelled proceedings for Leicester after he was set up by Jonny Evans.

 

Iheanacho played for 72 minutes in his eighth Premier League appearance this season before he was replaced by Demarai Gray.

 

The Super Eagles attacker made 22 touches on the ball and had a 63 percent successful pass rate in the encounter.

 

Iheanacho’s compatriot Wilfred Ndidi was not listed for the game.

 

Despite the draw, Leicester maintain the second spot on the Premier League table after gathering 29 points from 16 games.

