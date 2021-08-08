Sports

Iheanacho to the rescue as Leicester wins Community Shield

Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho confidently despatched a late penalty as Leicester stunned Manchester City to claim the Community Shield at Wembley.

 

The meeting of last season’s Premier League champions and FA Cup winners was absorbing in parts and looked to be heading for penalties, but Iheanacho struck from the spot into the top corner with a minute remaining after being tripped by Nathan Ake, reports the BBC. City’s record £100m signing Jack Grealish was given his debut on 65 minutes, but he could not muster a clear-cut opportunity for a much-changed team.

 

Ilkay Gundogan saw an arrowed free-kick superbly tipped over the crossbar by Kasper Schmeichel and the German midfielder also blazed over a firsttime effort from 10 yards out.

 

Striker Jamie Vardy was bright for Leicester but could not find a way past City goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who made a stunning reaction save to deny the Englishman.

 

Leicester kick off their Premier League campaign next Saturday against Wolves at the King Power Stadium.

City are also at home in their opener as they begin the defence of their crown against Tottenham on August 15.

