Iheanacho turns down Man City

…says he is happy at Leicester

Super Eagles and Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanaco, has ruled out the option of returning to Manchester City if the club trigger the clause that empowers them to buy him back. The clause was inserted in the deal that took him to Leicester in 2017 after struggling to find his feet. Iheanacho is one of the hottest strikers in the Premiership after netting 15 goals in 31 matches with the last goal coming against Southampton in the English FA Cup semifinal. Owing to his current form, talks went viral that Manchester City are interested in triggering the 50 million buy back clause in the contract. However the Nigerian international has said he was not interested in returning back to City and want to cement his regular shirt at Leicester City. “Everyone has its roots in football and this is mine. It was not only Sergio Aguero at City, there are other five strikers. It was a long queue,” he said. “I was behind Stevan Jovetic, Edin Dzeko, Alvaro Negredo, and Wilfried Bony. It was quite long. But I trained. Trying to improve everyday, and I did start playing. “Then I came to Leicester and I saw another long queue. A queue with Vardy, Okazaki, Slimani and the rest of them, but I am still alive and here, and there is hope everyday, so I am happy and loving my football. “I am not leaving Leicester at the moment but if I ever do then I will be careful not to get into any more queues.

