Sports

Iheanacho wins Leicester’s Goal of Month Award

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho’s fortune has continued to rise after he won Leicester City Goal of the Month Award. The Nigeria international superb first-time volley in the 1-1 away draw against Burnley was voted by the club’s supporters as the best goal for the month. Iheanacho scored five goals in three league appearances for the Foxes in March. The striker was also named the Premier League Player of the Month for March following his impressive displays for the Foxes. He is also in the running for the PFA Fan’s Player of the Month price. He has since been rewarded with a new contract by ‘The Foxes’ till June 2024.

Our Reporters

