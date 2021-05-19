Sports

Iheanacho wins Leicester's Goal of the Month for April

Kelechi Iheanacho’s stunning strike against Crystal Palace has been voted as Leicester City’s goal of the month for April. The Nigerian forward powered home the winner for the Foxes in the 80th minute in their Premier League league clash in the month under review. Iheanacho received a timely and precise delivery from Jonny Evans before making a run into the guests’ danger zone dribbling two defenders then fired the shot which went straight into the net. The goal helped Brendan Rodgers’ men complete a dramatic comeback after Timothy Castagne’s 50th-minute strike cancelled out Wilfried Zaha’s early goal in the first half.

The 24-year-old has 18 goals and seven assists in 37 appearances across all competitions for the foxes so far this campaign and he could increase the tally before the season wraps up this month. Iheanacho was also instrumental to their first-ever FA Cup triumph after beating Chelsea 1-0 at the Wembley Stadium last weekend. If they maintain their third position in their last two league games, they will be playing in the Champions League next term.

