Iheanacho’s brace not enough for Leicester

Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, registered a brace for Leicester City in the English Premier League encounter against West Ham on Sunday.

 

Iheanacho was on target in the 70th and 90th minutes but his efforts were not enough as the hone side won 3-2. His first was a screamer from the edge of the box and it beat keeper Lukasz Fabianski to give his side hope after going down by three goals.

 

It was a match in which Jesse Lingard continued his stunning form with West Ham by scoring twice in the first half to set the Hammers on course for a crucial victory over fellow Champions League hopefuls Leicester City.

 

The two sides came into the weekend occupying the last two Champions League spots, before wins for Chelsea and Liverpool on Saturday nudged West Ham down to sixth place.

 

But David Moyes’ men showed they are up for the challenge of qualifying for Europe’s top club competition for the first time, climbing back into fourth after going 3-0 up against Leicester, who had the hosts hanging on after a late rally.

